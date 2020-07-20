Bevis Dwain Shipp, Sr., age 63, passed away July 15, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County.

Bevis was preceded in death by his parents, Obie Lee Shipp and Flossie Jean Johnson Shipp; and brother, Joseph Johnson. He is survived by his wife, Sherry Lavon Davis Shipp; son, Bevis Dwain Shipp, Jr.; daughters, Beverly Jean Anderson of Knoxville, Patricia Leigh Shipp of New Hampshire, Ronda Lavon Shipp of Murfreesboro; Obie Frank Shipp, Clifton David Johnson; and grandchildren, Kash Arway Goodbar and Knox Worth Goodbar.

A memorial service will be set for a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.