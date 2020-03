Beverly Kay Yousefzadeh, age 65 of La Vergne, TN passed away on March 21, 2020.

Mrs. Yousefzadeh is survived by her husband, Mashallah Yousefzadeh; and daughter, Deidre Alexander and husband John.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.