Beverly Sue Sappington McCall, age 61 of Smyrna died Friday January 3, 2020. She was a native of Memphis and preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Elmo Sappington and Mother Mabel Hortene Harlow Sappington. Mrs. McCall had worked for Service Merchandise and the business manager for Cornerstone UMC. She was founding a member of Cornerstone UMC.

Mrs. McCall is survived by her husband of 43 years, Tom McCall; children, Kimberly Michelle McCall of Smyrna, Thomas Michael McCall, Jr. of Georgia; sister Betty Ann Hebb and husband Ed of South Carolina.

In lieu flowers Rutherford County Cat Rescue www.rutherfordcountycatrescue.org or St. Jude’s Children Hospital www.stjude.org

‎Visitation will be 3:00PM to 5:00PM Monday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will follow at 5:00PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna, Debbie Church will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in the New Hope Cemetery in Pontotoc, MS. www.woodfinchapel.com