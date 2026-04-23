Beverly Read Calder was called to dance and sing with Jesus on Saturday, April 18, 2026. She is survived by her husband Dr. James E. Calder, daughter Linda Olsen, sons Jon Olsen and James O “Joey” Calder (Christy), her 9 grandchildren: Randall, Robert (Sydney), and Rachel Eichas; Gabriella (Eliiahu) Vann, Isabella, and Tanner Olsen; Eva, Morgan, and Alma Calder; and, her great-granddaughter Kehlani Vann.

She was proceeded in death by her parents Col. Charles and Betty Read; and her sister Linda Schrimsher. Following her birth in Wellesley, MA, her family settled in Montgomery, AL, where she graduated high school. She attended Auburn University before graduating from Huntingdon College in Montgomery, AL. While at Huntingdon, she met and married the love of her life, Jim.

In the fall of 1991, she moved to Murfreesboro, TN with her family. They joined St. Paul’s Episcopal Church where she worshipped until her death. As an active member of St. Paul’s, she was instrumental in introducing the Catechesis of the Good Shepherd Christian Education Program, taught Vacation Bible School, served as a Lay Lector; Eucharistic Minister; and Adult Acolyte; Wedding Coordinator; Alter Guild member; member of Daughters of the King; and, as a member of the Vestry. She has been part of the civic and educational fabric of Murfreesboro for many years, often alongside her husband, Jim. While she maintained a relatively private public profile, her name appears frequently in connection with educational causes, scholarships, charitable giving, and community support efforts throughout Rutherford County.

Her legacy includes a career as a special education teacher, spanning 36 years, including teaching in Alabama, Arkansas, and Middle Tennessee. Since moving to Murfreesboro in 1991, she and her husband consistently supported schools, students, churches, nonprofits, and local community organizations. One of her most visible legacies are the Middle Tennessee State University scholarship fund created in the names of Dr. James E. and Beverly R. Calder. This endowed scholarship supports students preparing for careers in early childhood, elementary, and special education, particularly those coming from outside Tennessee, which reflects a long-standing commitment to education and the development of future teachers.

Celebration of life will be held with the family at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Saturday, April 25, 2026 at 1:00 PM with reception to follow in the fellowship hall.

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This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

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