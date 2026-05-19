OBITUARY: Beverly Faye Talley

Beverly Faye Talley passed on May 17, 2026, at the age of 81.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held at Roselawn Funeral Home, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129, on May 22, 2026, from 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm, followed by a Service to Celebrate at 3:30 pm. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

Burial will take place at Roselawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37129, US, on May 22, 2026, from 4:15 pm to 4:30 pm.

For more obituaries, visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

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