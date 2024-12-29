OBITUARY: Beverly Carleen Logston

Beverly Carleen Logston, born on September 17, 1949, in Nashville, Tennessee, peacefully passed away on December 25, 2024, in her beloved hometown. She was 75 years old.

Beverly was the cherished daughter of Carl Smiley and Ruby Barry, who welcomed her into the world with open arms. She is preceded in death by her devoted parents and her beloved sister, Patricia. Beverly is survived by her loving husband, Hernon, and her two children, Michael and Lisa. She was also a proud grandmother to her grandson, Sam. Beverly leaves behind three sisters, Sherryl, Cindy, and Tammy, and a brother, Johnny, who will forever cherish her memory.

Throughout her life, Beverly was known for her caring disposition and her ability to connect with anyone she met. She never met a stranger; her warm and welcoming nature made everyone feel like family. Known for her beautiful nails and excellent sense of fashion, she always presented herself with grace and style. Her friends and family knew her as someone who was generous to a fault, often gifting thoughtful items to those around her.

Beverly had a remarkable talent for crafting, especially in making beautiful bows that brought joy to many celebrations. She was also an exceptional cook, often creating delicious meals that brought her family together. Her passion for crocheting resulted in many cherished handmade gifts, showcasing her love and creativity.

While Beverly’s career history remains unwritten, her true impact was felt in the lives of those she touched through her kindness and generosity. She was a pillar of support and love for her family and friends, always ready to lend a helping hand. Her spirit of giving made her a beloved figure in her community.

As we remember Beverly Carleen Logston, let us carry forward her legacy of love, kindness, and generosity. She may have left this world, but her spirit will forever remain in the hearts of those she touched. We will miss her dearly, but we are grateful for the time we shared with such an extraordinary woman.

Visitation will occur Sunday, January 5, 2025, 5:00pm – 6:00pm with a Memorial Service following from 6pm – 7pm. at All Saints Episcopal Church.

All Saints Episcopal Church is located at 1401 Lee Victory Parkway, Smyrna, TN 37167.