OBITUARY: Beverly Aynn Higdon

Our beloved mother, Beverly Aynn Cottar Higdon, age 84 of Murfreesboro, TN died peacefully at her home on Thursday, August 14, 2025, surrounded by her family. She was a native of Rutherford County, TN and was a daughter of the late John Barbee Cottar and Ethel Mai Odom Cottar. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew Jordan.

Survivors include daughters, Cynthia Higdon Ferguson and Teresa Aynn Higdon Jordan; and a sister, Faye Lamb and husband Earl, all of Murfreesboro; nephews, Bryan Lamb, Eric Lamb and wife Lisa; her faithful canine companion Ladye; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mrs. Higdon was a 1959 graduate of Murfreesboro Central High School and served as the First Baptist Church Secretary for over 30 years. Always on the go, she loved singing in the church choir, line dancing, and she was an avid walker. She was a woman of strong faith, who loved life, and was loved by all.

A graveside service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Gardens at 10:00am Saturday, August 23, 2025, with Pam Pilote officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels, and an online guestbook is available for the Higdon family at www.woodfinchapel.com.