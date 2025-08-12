OBITUARY: Beverly Annette Newcomb

Beverly “Annette” Newcomb, age 62, passed away on July 31, 2025 at home in Antioch, TN. Born on March 1, 1963 in Nashville, TN was the daughter to the late Murray and Mildred Newcomb. She graduated from Antioch High school in 1981 and earned her associate degree in Medical Billing and Coding at High Tech Institute in 2006.

Annette loved to go to NASCAR races especially at the Nashville fairgrounds. She was a loving mother who loved to see people smile and would do anything to help someone in need. Her grandkids were her world. She loved to buy them gifts and shower them with love. She will be dearly missed by many.

Preceded by Father; Murray Delmore Newcomb, Mother; Mildred Bernadine Newcomb, Daughter; Lindsey Faith Newcomb

Survived by Son; Matthew D Newcomb(Amanda Newcomb), Daughter; Jessica D Patterson, Brother; Terry Newcomb, Grandchildren; Mason, Ayla, Colton Newcomb, Luca and Julianna Rivera.

A Memorial Visitation will be held at Rolling Hills Baptist Church in Antioch. The announcement will come at a later date.