OBITUARY: Beulah Mae McCoy

Beulah Mae McCoy, age 95, passed away at her residence on January 28, 2025. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County.

Beulah was preceded in death by her parents, Walt Lamb and Roda Pierre Lamb; husbands, Johnny Brinkley and Andrew McCoy; children, Ernest Brinkley, Donnie Brinkley, Allen Brinkley and Grady Brinkley; and siblings, JW Lamb, Grady Lamb, Katherine Morton, Dorothy Roden, Ruby Barrett and Margaret Stevens; and great-grandson, Johnny Kennedy.

She is survived by daughter, Patsy Dodd; son, Billy Brinkley; sister, Jean Bartels; grandchildren, Kellie (Tommy) Thorburn, Adam (Catherine) Dodd, Tracy (Bryan) Linnell, Crystal (Johnny) Kennedy, Curt (Erica) Brinkley, Christopher Brinkley, Johnny (Tiffany) Brinkley, Michael Brinkley, BJ Brinkley, Casey Brinkley, Jason Brinkley; great-grandchildren, Baylee (Jared) Carkuff, Keeley (Phillip) Clabough, Brevin (Kylie) Linnell, Kenny (Tracie) Brinkley, Samantha Brinkley, Kortney Brinkley, Tyger Kennedy, Elizabeth Dodd, Riley Dodd, Mason Brinkley, Jackson Brinkley, Addison Brinkley, Jayden Brinkley, Georgia Brinkley, Elexis Brinkley, Emily Brinkley, Dakota Brinkley, Erika Brinkley, Dalton Brinkley, Zayden Brinkley, Damien Brinkley, Anna Brinkley, Alena Brinkley, Brian Brinkley, Dustin Brinkley, Jacob Brinkley Shane Brinkley, Jayce Brinkley, Paisley Brinkley; and great-great grandchildren, Greyson Brinkley, Jaxon Brinkley, Ellie Carkuff, Jordy Carkuff.

Visitation will be 12:00 PM until time of chapel service at 2:30 PM, Friday, January 31, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

