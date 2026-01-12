OBITUARY: Beulah Hale

Mrs. Beulah Frances Hale, age 97, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully Friday, January 9, 2026 with her family by her side. She was born in Smith County, TN to the late William Turner and Laura Ellen Barrett Enoch. While Mrs. Hale was a homemaker to her family, she also owned and operated Hale’s Mobile Home Park and numerous other properties. She was known for making the best chicken and dumplings and banana pudding. Mrs. Hale attended Middle Tennessee Baptist Church.

Mrs. Hale is survived by her children, Linda White, James Hale and his wife Pamela, Carolyn Ann Yost, and Johnny Hale and his wife Debbie; grandchildren, Donnie White, Lichelle Leonard, Dwayne White, Daniel White, Lisa Kermode, Lizabeth Cruz, Lydia Nobles, Jerika Lloyd, Jamyson Hale, Jack Yost III, Jason Yost, Joey Yost, Jaime Blaylock, Jennifer Rogerson, and Joshua Hale; great grandchildren, Dyllan White, Haley Griffin, Hayden White, Cameron Leonard, Lauren Goad-Dorsey, Peyton White, Ethan White, Zachary Cruz, Nicholas Cruz, J.J. Cruz, Calum Nobles, Ollie Nobles, Jentzen Lloyd, Janae Lloyd, Canaan Blaylock, Connor Blaylock, Charlotte Blaylock, Caroline Blaylock, Emory Yost, Gentry Yost, Deacon Yost, Braxton Yost, Keira Yost, Jacob Rogerson, Lucas Rogerson, Jordan Hale, and Parker Jane Hale; and great great grandchildren, Mia White, Haven Griffin, and Luke Griffin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Walter Hale; son-in-law, Donald White; and great great grandson, Ezeriah Samson Goad-Dorsey.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, January 17, 2026 from 12:00noon until 1:00pm at Middle Tennessee Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 17, 2026 at 1:00pm at Middle Tennessee Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to Old Path Baptist Camp. Make checks payable to Middle Tennessee Baptist Church, 706 Richard Rd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129.