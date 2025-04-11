OBITUARY: Bettye Jo Warren Lynch

Bettye Jo Warren Lynch of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, age 93, passed away on April 8, 2025.

She was born on August 9, 1931, in Nashville, Tennessee, to the late Robert H. Warren and Jessie Bush Warren.

Bettye was also preceded in death by Martha Jean Warren, sister; Robert Clayton Forsythe, husband; and Robert Warren Forsythe, son.

She is survived by sons, Paul D. Forsythe (Pam), Ralph C. Forsythe (Barbara); grandchildren, Paul (Stephanie), Martha (Stephen), Warren (Amy), Jocelyn (Wiley), and Taylor (Jordan); great grandchildren, Blake (Ryan), Hunter (Nicole), Dylan, Conner, Kendall, Elise, Savannah, Dacey, Jude, Wilson, and Lucy; and great-great grandchildren, Reeve, Lennon, and Archie.

She will always be remembered for her devotion to her family, strength and resilience, Christian faith, and her love of hummingbirds.

A visitation will be held for family and friends on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at Woodfin Funeral Chapel, from 5:00-7:00pm. The graveside service will be 11:00 am on Monday, April 14, 2025, at Spring Hill Cemetery in Nashville, TN with Brother Wayne Lankford officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to Alive Hospice, Murfreesboro Residence.

