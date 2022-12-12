OBITUARY: Betty Sue Cantrell Hoback

Betty Sue Cantrell Hoback, age 91 of LaVergne, Tennessee passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022.

She was born in Whitwell, TN to the late Robert Cantrell and Nellie Mae Thomas Cantrell.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Vernon J. Hoback, brother, James Robert Cantrell and great-granddaughter, Mercedes Lynn Hunter.

Mrs. Hoback is survived by her son, Eddie Hoback and wife Lisa of LaVergne; daughters, Faye Ewing and husband Bobby of Murfreesboro, Carol Peters and husband Robert of Antioch, and Duffy Hoback of Cave City, KY; 14 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and 16 great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation with the Hoback family will be Tuesday, December 13, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at True Vine Free Will Baptist Church. Funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM with Charlie Wright officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/