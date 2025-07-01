OBITUARY: Betty Sue Bellar Austin

Betty Sue Austin, age 89 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Saturday, June 28, 2025. She was born March 15, 1936, in Nashville, TN to the late Fred and Edna Snoddy Bellar. Also preceded in death by her son, Michael Young Austin.

She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Denice Austin; son, Mark Alan Austin; grandchildren, Brooke McDonald; Kristen (Jeremy) Byrd; Kayla Austin; Rachel (Tyler) Baird; great grandchildren, Britlyn Shearon; Christian Shearon; Peyton Byrd; Courlany Thomas; Haley Byrd; Keith Byrd; Haven Baird; Brooks Baird; great great grandchildren, Kingston Shearon; sister, Beverly Baltimore; nephews, Keith Baltimore; Greg Baltimore; and beloved extended family members.

Nana will be greatly missed by all that loved her.

Visitation will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Sunday, July 13, 2025, from 3pm – 5pm with Pastor Bob Bush speaking.