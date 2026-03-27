OBITUARY: Betty Sandlin Lee

Betty Sandlin Lee, age 81, passed peacefully on March 25, 2026, surrounded by the love of her family.

She married the love of her life, William (Bill) W. Lee, Jr., on February 18, 1963, and together they shared 63 wonderful years of marriage, building a life rooted in faith, family, and devotion. They shared a love story that many could only dream of. One marked by deep commitment, enduring partnership, and a lifetime of cherished memories.

She is survived by her loving husband, Bill; her children, William (Trey) W. Lee III (Kimberly), Lana Lee Mason (David), and Lance S. Lee (Christie); her brother, Robert Michael Sandlin (Pam); surviving sister in laws Karen Lee Shaver, Judy Lee, and Janette Gwynne; and her cherished grandchildren, Kristen (Nicki) Anderson, Meghan Watkins, Maggie Secrest, Mitchell McClaran, Mattie McClaran, and Jessica Lee. She was also blessed with great-grandchildren Bo Anderson, Karagan Anderson, Remi Secrest, Liam Secrest, and Rome Colbert, along with many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Lucille Sandlin.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to her caregivers, Kelly Burgan and Becky Hagood, and to Gentiva Hospice for their compassionate care and support.

Betty was born in Link, Tennessee, and was raised in a military family, which allowed her to experience life in many places, including Cuba, Rhode Island, Corpus Christi, and Jacksonville, Florida. She graduated from Smyrna High School in 1962 and later made Rutherford County her lifelong home.

A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Betty created a home that was warm, welcoming, and filled with love. She was a faithful member of Smyrna Church of Christ and Old Jefferson Church of Christ, where her quiet strength and servant’s heart were evident to all who knew her.

Betty had a true gift for serving others. Whether preparing meals for her family, friends, and neighbors, opening her home to friends and family, or simply offering a listening ear, she lived out her faith through kindness and generosity. She was an excellent cook and gracious hostess, and her table was always a place of comfort and connection. She had a remarkable gift for making others feel seen and celebrated, never forgetting a birthday and always ensuring each person was honored with their favorite dessert and card. She also had a deep love for sewing, finding joy in creating and caring for others through the things she made by hand.

She will be remembered for her gentle spirit, unwavering love for her family, and the countless lives she touched through her care and compassion. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Gentiva Hospice, Old Jefferson Church of Christ, or Tennessee Children’s in Spring Hill in her memory.

Visitation will be 3:00-7:00 PM, Sunday, March 29, 2026 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Graveside service will be 1:00 PM, Monday, March 30, 2026 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422.

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