OBITUARY: Betty Rothschell

Betty Rothschell, age 75, of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, August 8, 2025.

A gathering of family and friends for Betty will be held Friday, August 15, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Roselawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37129. A gathering of family and friends will occur Saturday, August 16, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37129. A celebration of life will occur Saturday, August 16, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37129. A committal and interment will occur Saturday, August 16, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37129. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

