OBITUARY: Betty Lowe

Mrs. Betty Jane Long Lowe, age 86, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully Saturday, July 1, 2023 with her family by her side. She was born in Maryville, TN to the late Linton and Ruth Mae Coulter Long. Mrs. Lowe was a 1955 graduate of Maryville High School where she was a cheerleader, homecoming queen, and student body president. She also graduated from Knoxville Business School. Mrs. Lowe was a military wife for 10 years before they settled in Murfreesboro 1967. She was a homemaker to her family and was of the Christian faith.

Mrs. Lowe is survived by her children, Lisa Lowe and her husband Mark Parsley of Murfreesboro, Rene Jennings and her husband Keith of Murfreesboro, and Greg Lowe and his wife Carmen of Burns, TN; Mawsie to grandchildren, Alex Jennings and his wife MacKenzie Bell of Atlanta, GA, Phillip Parsley and his wife Olivia of Lascassas, TN, Erin Jennings of New York City, NY, Claire Parsley of Franklin, TN, and Kase and Caroline Lowe of Burns; long-time companion, Tony Troyani of Murfreesboro and his family; siblings, Jane McCulley and her husband JE of Maryville and David Long and his wife Cheryl of Dothan, AL; and a host of nieces and a nephew. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Brig. Gen. Theodore “Fletch” Lowe, Jr., USAF; step-father, Cecil Russell; and sister and brother-in-law, Gerry and Ralph Easterday.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, July 6, 2023 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 7, 2023 at 9:00am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will take place Friday, July 7, 2023 at 11:00am in Nashville National Cemetery.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen Foundation, Alive Hospice, or the American Heart Association in memory of Mrs. Lowe.

