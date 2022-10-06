OBITUARY: Betty Louise Lloyd Wingate

Betty Louise Lloyd Wingate of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at home with family on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

She was born February 9, 1936, in Cramerton, NC, the daughter of Laura Mullis Lloyd and H.A. Lloyd.

She was a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved to spend time with her family.

She and her husband Kenneth S. Wingate were members of Smyrna Presbyterian Church in Smyrna, TN. She was a bookkeeper most of her career, but later in life, she worked at Dillards Department Store in Murfreesboro, TN where she loved helping customers. She never met a stranger.

She enjoyed traveling, bowling, shopping, reading, working crossword puzzles, and would drop everything to spend time with her family.

Her husband, Kenneth S. Wingate, while in the Air Force, took her and their three children to Naha, Okinawa where she ensured her family remained safe while her husband traveled back and forth to Vietnam. He also took her and their three children to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where she befriended many who are still friends to this day.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Laura Mullis Lloyd, and H.A. Lloyd; four brothers Robert Lloyd, Doug Lloyd, Jack Lloyd, and James Lloyd; one sister Ella Mae Lloyd Wingate Barber; husband Kenneth S. Wingate, and son Kenneth (Eddie) Wingate.

She is survived by her daughters, Karen Wingate Harper (Rick Harper), Sharon Wingate Hart; three grandchildren, Amanda Harper (Taylor Fink), Samantha Hart Runner (Ryan Runner), and Austin Harper; and great-granddaughter Lylah Mae Runner and many nephews and nieces.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM on Friday, October 7, 2022, at Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Smyrna, Tennessee, with a 12:00 PM Celebration of Life service to be held at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Murfreesboro, TN immediately following the visitation with Craig Smith officiating.

Thank you to Anu and the staff at Wellington Assisted Living, Dr. Matthew Ducey, Touching Hearts, and Alive Hospice for your compassion and excellent care during this difficult journey.

Woodfin Funeral Chapel of Smyrna is assisting the Wingate family. Online condolences may be made at www.woodfinchapel.com.

