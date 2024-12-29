OBITUARY: Betty Louann Neal

Betty Louann Neal, age 63 of La Vergne died Friday December 27, 2024. She was a native of Rutherford County and was preceded in death by her father, George Thurman Todd, Jr.

Louann was of the Baptist faith and had worked at Ingram Books.

She is survived by her children, Timothy Victory and Charity Victory; grandchildren, Christopher Victory, Ashland Hamilton, Rilye Brock, Kelsye Brock, Destiny Brock; mother, Betty Lou Todd; brothers, Kenneth Todd and wife Theresa, Jessie “Randy” Todd, Danny Todd and Michelle.

Visitation will be Tuesday December 31st 10:00AM until 1:00PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be Tuesday December 31st 1:00PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com