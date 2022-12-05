OBITUARY: Betty Lou O’Connor Warren

Mrs. Betty Lou O’Connor Warren, age 88, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

She was born in Fort Fairfield, ME on November 27, 1934 and was raised on the family farm in Carlingford, New Brunswick, Canada.

She came to Tennessee after marrying Norman “Jack” Warren who was serving in the United States Air Force in northern Maine.

Mrs. Warren was a lifelong member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church and was one of the original 64 members of the Murfreesboro congregation now located on Elam Road. She worked as a cosmetologist and later as a homemaker raising her boys.

Mrs. Warren and her husband Jack owned and operated two businesses in Murfreesboro, Mid-State Roller Rink (now SkateCenter West) and Murfreesboro Radio and Electronics (now Audiomasters). Both businesses are still in operation today and are still run by family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman “Jack” Warren; son, Michael Alan Warren; parents, Burton Augustine and Maria Flowers O’Connor; sister, Norma O’Connor Jerauld; and brothers, Wendell O’Connor and David O’Connor.

Mrs. Warren is survived by her sons, Stephen Warren and his wife Paula of Woodbury, TN and Doug Warren of Murfreesboro; daughter-in-law, Suzan Warren of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Kyle Warren and his wife Nicole of Loveland, CO, Matthew Warren and his wife Ariel of Murfreesboro, Ruth Warren of Murfreesboro, and Taylor Warren of Woodbury; great-grandchildren, Braiden Warren, Michael Warren, Rachel Warren, and Zachery Warren; sister, Mary O’Connor of Nicholson, PA; and brother, Jack O’Connor of Perth, New Brunswick, Canada.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, December 5, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The funeral will be graveside Monday, December 5, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Evergreen Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Church School c/o Seventh Day Adventist Church, 2815 Elam Rd., Murfreesboro, TN 37127.

