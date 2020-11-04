Betty Lou Crowe Smith, age 81 of LaVergne formerly of Bowling Green KY passed away November 1, 2020. She was a native of Bowling Green and was preceded in death by her husband, Eulice L. Smith; parents, Thomas Garnett Crowe, Ruphine Barnett Crowe; sister, Emily Dent LeCroy.

Mrs. Smith was a member of First Church of Nazarene in Bowling Green and First Pentecostals of Smyrna. She was retired after working 25 years as a CNA in the Bowling Green area.

Mrs. Smith is survived by her sons, Scott Smith and wife Ann of Florida, Bradley Clark Smith and wife Michelle of Kentucky, Grandchildren; Isabella Smith, Victoria Smith; brother, Donnie Crowe and wife LaRue of North Carolina.

Visitation will be Thursday 4:00PM to 6:00PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Graveside service in Bowling Green Gardens, in Bowling Green. www.woodfinchapel.com