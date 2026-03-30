Betty L. Lambert Thurston, age 88, of Brentwood, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2026. Betty was born August 20, 1937, in Houston, Texas, to the late Rhuell Franklin Lambert and Gertrude Hoy Lambert. The youngest of six siblings, she is preceded in death by her brothers Lawrence Lambert, Harold Lambert, and Donald Lambert, and her sisters Dorothy VanAmburgh and Ethel Peña. She was also preceded in death by her devoted husband, Rev. Branson L. Thurston.

After graduating from Lamar High School in Houston, Texas, in 1955, she attended Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas, where she met Branson, who was one of her freshman orientation leaders and a pre-ministerial candidate. They married in August 1958, after Betty graduated from Southwestern with a bachelor’s degree in Christian Education, and then served as a secretary for Highland Park United Methodist Church in Dallas, Texas, while Branson attended and graduated from Perkins Seminary at Southern Methodist University. She joined her husband finding meaningful ways to complement his ministerial and academic careers respectively at First United Methodist Church in Lawrence, Kansas; Syracuse University at Syracuse, New York; Florida Southern College in Lakeland, Florida; and Brevard College in Brevard, North Carolina. After moving to Nashville, Tennessee, in 1977, Betty not only continued to be a dedicated partner to Branson but also enjoyed a long career as the secretary for Vanderbilt University’s Dyer Observatory.

While at Southwestern, Betty joined Alpha Delta Pi (Texas Zeta Chapter) and later enjoyed excursions and lasting memories with members of her pledge class who called themselves the Golden Girls. Along with her husband, Betty was dedicated to her children, Blake and Lori, as a member of the Brentwood High School Band Boosters, chaperoning for many away visiting games and marching band competitions, where she cheered loyally and proudly for all marching Bruins. Believing in the importance of education, she enjoyed opportunities to serve as room mom at Scales Elementary, passionately advocated with other parents to establish Brentwood High School, and helped with fundraising events hosted by the Brentwood Band Boosters. Her interest in education also led her to join and serve the women’s educational fraternity, PEO (Chapter N, Nashville), including serving as the chapter’s president. She was also a long-time member of Brentwood United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed singing in the Chancel Choir, serving on worship committees, participated in study and activities with the Genesis Sunday School Class, and even directed a few theater productions. As the youngest Lambert, Betty was always delighted to host and entertain her many nieces and nephews, whenever they visited her, both when they were young and as they married and traveled with their own families. She adored each member of the Lambert clan. Her invitations were always open to extended cousins, in-laws and friends, who she loved as well.

Betty is survived by her son, Blake L. (Mylinda) Thurston of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; daughter, Blythe Lorraine (Trevor) Thurston-Smith of Nashville, Tennessee; and grandchildren, Ian, Kinsley, and Cressida.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from noon until one o’clock in the afternoon on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at Brentwood United Methodist Church. A Memorial Service will follow beginning at one o’clock in the afternoon at Brentwood United Methodist Church, Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN 37027.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.

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This obituary was published by Simple Cremation & Funeral Services.

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