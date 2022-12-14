OBITUARY: Betty L. Edwards

Betty L. Edwards, age 79 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, at Bethany Rehabilitation Center with her loving and faithful daughter Tammy by her side.

Betty was born on August 10, 1943, in Tempers Hall, Tennessee to the late Homor and Veda Eulene Tisdale.

Betty is also preceded in death by her sister, Francis Jones; a brother, Ted Tisdale; and first-born beloved daughter, Juanita Ritchie.

She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Kelly of Smyrna, Candace (Doug) Hampton of Holladay, Tennessee; honorary daughter, Dana Daves; brother, Joe (Donna) Tisdale; sister, Rosie Adair; seven grandchildren, Ricky (Christy) McCormick, Jeremy (Jennifer) McCormick, Maria McCrary, Cheryl (Terry) King, James McKinney, Doug Ritchie, Lauren Ritchie; eighteen great-grandchildren; one and one half great-great-grandchildren; and a multitude of nieces and nephews that she adored.

Betty served others for the majority of her life as a waitress and eventually retired from the Hospitality Industry with Holiday Inn, Inc. In her formative years, Betty loved to read, bowl, and play cards, especially poker 101. She was known to be quite the poker player. In her latter life, she became an avid football fan and adored her Tennessee Titans.

Visitation with the family will be on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna from 11:00 am until the time of a memorial service beginning at 1:00 pm with Bro. Doug Hampton officiating.

An online guestbook is available for the Edwards family at www.wwodfinchapel.com.

