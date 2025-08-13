OBITUARY: Betty June Sullins Patton

Betty June Sullins Patton, age 78, passed away Monday, August 11, 2025, at her residence. She was a lifelong resident of Murfreesboro and retired from the VA.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Hoyte Sullins and Johnnie “Bunny” Foster Sullins, and son-in-law, Brian T. Weatherly.

She is survived by her husband, James Patton, Jr.; daughters, Becky (Rick) J. Morris, Angela J. Weatherly; grandchildren, Martin C. Hazlewood, Brian Austin Lee Weatherly, Brandon Ty Weatherly, Brelin Trace Weatherly; and great-granddaughter, Aurora Skye Hazlewood.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Thursday, August 14, 2025, at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 12:00 PM, Friday, August 15, 2025, at Jennings and Ayers with Micah Creekmore officiating. Burial will follow in Miller Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

