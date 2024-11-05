OBITUARY: Betty ‘Joyce’ Stewart

Betty “Joyce” Stewart, age 86, entered God’s Kingdom on Friday, November 1st, 2024. She passed peacefully, at home, surrounded by her family.

She was a native of Davidson County but lived most of her life in Rutherford County and was a member of World Outreach Church.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Ronald Stewart and Bertha Cantrell, her brothers Ronald (Son) Stewart, Jr., Bobby Stewart, Thomas (Tommy) Stewart, Jerry Stewart, and her son-in-law, Thomas (Tommy) Martin.

She is survived by her daughters Laura Martin, Leigh Henley and Lisa Becker, her sister Bonnie Douglas, her brother, Charles (Buddy) Stewart, her grandchildren Ryan Martin, and his wife, Somer, and Brad Henley, her great-grandchildren, Leighla Keith, Kaylee Henley, Easton Martin and Jayce Martin, and her grand goddaughter, Elizabeth Pruiksma.

As a young adult, Joyce worked at American Airlines, Steiner Liff, and Don Light Talent Agency. In the 1970’s, she became a certified paralegal, and in May 1986, she started her own business, At Your Service. She stepped away from business in 2001, but continued to work for multiple attorneys, many of whom will admit she knew a lot more than they did. She finally retired in 2022 at the age of 84.

Joyce was smart, witty, and beautiful (both inside and out). She loved life, people and animals, and some of her favorite hobbies were visiting Disney World, going to Titans games, reading and history.

She was the matriarch of the family and loved hosting family gatherings. She felt it was important for everyone to stay connected, but you didn’t have to be related by blood to be a part of her family. She welcomed everyone.

Joyce’s joyful spirit was a guiding light for everyone she encountered, leaving a lasting legacy of warmth and hope that continues to shine brightly in our hearts.

A chapel service for Joyce will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 9th, 2024, in Jennings and Ayers Chapel with Bob Bush officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Friday, November 8th, 2024, at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home; 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37127; (615) 893-2422. Please leave condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Joyce’s honor.

