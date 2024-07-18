OBITUARY: Betty Joyce Jackson

Betty Joyce Jackson, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

She was born on November 25, 1935, to her parents, Lyle and Alba Davidson.

She graduated from Sarcoxie High School and Joplin Business College.

Betty was a devoted wife and mother on a rather traditional life path when she received a devastating diagnosis that threatened to end her life prematurely. In desperation, she offered a prayer: “Let me know the truth before I die.” Soon afterwards, she had a life-changing encounter with Jesus of Nazareth, and God extended her life for many years.

Miss Betty arrived in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, in 1967 with her husband, George, to help establish a veterinary practice to provide for their young family. They opened their home for a Bible study that welcomed people from every part of the community. She shared her testimony and prayed for others with a sense of purpose shaped by her conviction of God’s transforming power. A belief that prayer changes lives and futures became the overriding passion of her life.

George and Betty founded World Outreach Church in 1980 to continue sharing the joy of serving the Lord with a broader audience. She and George traveled the globe encouraging others to choose a life yielded to Jesus. For more than a decade they spent much of their time in Israel, overseeing the translation of Christian literature into Hebrew and serving the people of Jerusalem.

Betty is survived by her husband of 68 years, George Jackson; her sons, Allen (Kathy) of Murfreesboro, Phillip (Angela) of Murfreesboro, and Doyle (Jennifer) of Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren, Aaron Jackson (Brandi), Peter Jackson (Misti) and Sarah Grace Jackson; great-grandchildren, William Allen Jackson and Bethany Joyce Jackson. She is also survived by two siblings, Doyle Davidson and Glenda Schoen.

Visitation will be held at World Outreach Church, 1921 New Salem Highway, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Wednesday, July 17, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 18, at 10:00 a.m. at World Outreach Church in Three Crosses Sanctuary.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Miss Betty Jackson Memorial Fund at World Outreach Church (Murfreesboro) and The Church Next Door (Columbus, OH) to establish memorial prayer gardens, extending “Miss Betty’s” legacy of prayer.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

