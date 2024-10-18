OBITUARY: Betty Josie Tipton

Betty Jo Tipton, 53 of Erwin, TN passed on September 7, 2024. She was born June 12, 1972 and lived in Nashville for the past 22 years.

Betty Jo will be sadly missed. She was a wonderful loving mother and grandmother. Betty Jo was of the Baptist faith. She was always caring and offered support, wisdom, and love in abundance.

She is proceeded in death by her father, Roger Earl Tipton; mother, Novella Elliot both of Erwin, TN; brother, Britt Tipton; stepbrother, Andrew Tipton; son, Devin Wayne.

Survivors and children are Dezaray Mckinney, Destiny Gaitan, Christopher, Brittany, Gracie Debord, and grandchild Rylan Smith. Betty Jo also leaves behind her partner of 26 years Chris Debord, one brother Roger Earl Jr Tipton (wife Sonya Tipton), niece Ashley Tipton, Brianna Tipton Desalle, sister, Glenda Sam, and nephew Lee Sam.

Betty Josie Tipton will be brought home to Erwin where she will be laid to rest. Her graveside service will be October 19th at 1:00pm at McInturf Cemetery Erwin, TN.

