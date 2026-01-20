Tuesday, January 20, 2026
OBITUARY: Betty Jo Lasater

OBITUARY: Betty Jo Lasater

Jennifer Haley
Betty Jo Lasater, age 81, passed away January 18, 2026 in Murfreesboro. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and retired from Murfreesboro City Schools.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, James Vaughn and Jean Pullias Vaughn; and husband, Ed Lasater.

She is survived by daughter, Mala Womack; brothers, Butch (Joan) Vaughn, Chuck (Cathie) Vaughn, Mike (Sara) Vaughn; cousin, Sue Jennings; grandchildren, Stephen Womack, Ashton (Michael) Rosati; and great-granddaughter, Hallie Rosati.

No service is planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to ASOCA, Paws of Rutherford County or Rubies and Rogues in her honor.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

 

