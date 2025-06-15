OBITUARY: Betty Jo Clouse

Mrs. Betty Jo Clouse, age 89, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Friday, June 13, 2025. She was born in Cannon County, TN to the late Owen and Edna Spangler Cooper. Mrs. Clouse worked in civil service as a secretary at Ft. Belvoir Army Base, The Pentagon, and retired from Alvin C. York Medical Center. Mrs. Clouse was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan for many years before recently becoming a Titans fan. She was a member of Journey Pointe Church.

Mrs. Clouse is survived by her son, David Clouse and his wife Diana; grandchildren, Michael Ferrence and his wife Hayley and Katelynn Clouse and her husband Guy Jackson; great grandchildren, Michael Ferrence, Jr., Bryson Ferrence, and Gabriella Jackson; and a host of nieces and nephews including, Sharon Campbell, Gary Cooper, and Regina Fickes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by all six of her siblings.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, June 21, 2025 from 1:00pm until 3:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 21, 2025 at 3:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.