OBITUARY: Betty Jo Bone

Betty Jo Bone, age 88 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully on Friday, June 20, 2025. She was born October 30, 1936, in Murfreesboro, TN to the late John L. and Ethel Blythe Baird.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Bone; sons, Michael Bone; Christopher Bone; and brother, Jerry Baird.

She is survived by her sons, Mark (Debbie) Bone; Curtis (Stephanie) Bone; grandchildren, Brandy (Alex) Barrett; Brittany (Clay) Byrd; Justin (Hanah) Bone; Carrie Mooneyham; Keesha (John) Jones; Kylan (Brileigh) Bone; Kodie (Courtney) Bone; Denver Bone; Cambrie Bone; great grandchildren, Gabe Jones; Wyatt Jones; Karson Bone; Tucker Ludwig; Addison Murphy; Addison Barrett; Connor Bone; Bryer Bone; and brother, John Baird.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at 11am at Coleman Cemetery, old Woodbury Hwy., Murfreesboro, TN.