OBITUARY: Betty Jean Sutton Kirk

Betty Jean Sutton Kirk, age 90 of Smyrna, TN, passed away Friday, May 9, 2025. A native of McNairy County, TN, she was the daughter of the late Willie Washington and Lester Lela Morris Sutton. Mrs. Kirk was also preceded in death by her husband, Orval Kirk, and siblings, Lois Sutton, James Earl Sutton, Turl Sutton, Jane Knight, Gladys Wardlow, and Burl Sutton.

Mrs. Kirk is survived by her sons, Ricky Kirk and his wife Debbie of Danville, KY, and Richard Kirk and his wife Phillis of Smyrna, TN; grandchildren, Seth (Rachel) Kirk, Derek (Kaitlyn) Kirk, Rachael (Carson) Odom, and Rebecca (Tyler) Dixon; great-grandchildren, Wynn, Ada Jane, Violet, Ivy May, John David, Lyles, and Zephie.

Private family service will be held at 12:00 PM Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

An online guestbook for the Kirk family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

