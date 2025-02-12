OBITUARY: Betty Jean Moss

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of my mother Betty Jean Moss, who passed away on February 9th 2025 at the age of 89. Born on March 19th 1935 at home on Split Log Road in Williamson County, Tn.. She grew up in the Franklin area and settled in Smyrna, Tn.

She was a sweet, wonderful, caring and loving mother to Billy and Deborah (Debbie) Beard. Betty Jean Moss lived a fulfilling life and in her preteen years her family lived at and worked the plantation farm known today as the Carnton, a field hospital during the Battle of Franklin. She attended Franklin High and worked in accounting at the Franklin hospital on West Main as well as Franklin Power and Light.

She owned and raced quarter horses in five states as well as the Iroquois Steeplechase. She was passionate about ancestry, gardening, painting, crocheting, her pets, horses, campaigning for her favorite candidate, and most of all, Christ. Betty Jean Moss was always putting others needs before her own. Her love and compassion extended to all those who knew her, and she will be remembered for her infectious smile and warm personality.

She volunteered and worked tirelessly to provide signage and catalog grave sites at the old Mount Hope Cemetery in Franklin. She was a devout Christian and member of the Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents Herbert and Flora Moss, brother Herbert Moss, sister Mary Louise Keeling and also by her daughter Deborah Jean.

She is survived by her son William (Bill) Beard; grandchildren, James (Jimmy) Spears, William (Will) Beard, Lucretia Jean Agee, Max, Mathew, Ethan Agee, and Halsey Spears.

I now realize that losing a mother is one of the deepest sorrows a heart can know. Rest in peace, Mom. You will forever be in our hearts and memories.

A funeral service will be held at 12PM Friday, February 14, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 10:00AM-12:00PM prior to the service.