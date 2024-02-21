OBITUARY: Betty Jean Halliburton McKenzie

Betty Jean Halliburton McKenzie, age 93 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Monday, February 19, 2024.

A native of Detroit, MI, she was the daughter of the late William Andrew and Alice Pauline Parrott Halliburton.

Mrs. McKenzie was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 51 years, Carl Franklin McKenzie, brothers, William K. and John Halliburton, sisters, Sarah and Linda Halliburton, and a nephew Paul Cook.

Mrs. McKenzie is survived by her sister, Martha Cook of Murfreesboro, TN and other nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 24, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 12:30 PM at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Ken Halliburton officiating.

Pallbearers will be Ken and Reid Halliburton, Chase Pendergast, Eric and Esten Cook, Hunter and Greg Fite. Honorary pallbearers will be Trevor Cook, Tanner and Connor Fite, Bob Halliburton, Bobby McKenzie, Dave Levrette, and Don Hatmaker.

Mrs. McKenzie retired in 1995 from Middle Tennessee Medical Center after 43 years working in the Surgery Department. She was an avid fan of the Tennessee Titans, Tennessee Volunteers, and the Atlanta Braves.

Our family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to all the staff at NHC Murfreesboro and Caris Healthcare for their wonderful care, kindness, and attentiveness to Betty’s needs and ours.

In lieu of flowers, you can make donations to the American Cancer Society in memory of Betty McKenzie.

An online guestbook for the McKenzie family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

