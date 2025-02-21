OBITUARY: Betty Jean Cooper

Betty Jean Cooper, age 85, passed away on February 19, 2025.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a member of Milton Church of Christ. Betty retired from Samsonite.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, John Scott and Rena Brandon Scott; and husband, Charles T. Cooper.

She is survived by daughter, Diane (Charles) Miller; grandchildren, Rebecca (Jason) Fortune, Micah (Christin) Miller, Billy (Melissa) Myrick; great-grandchildren, Justin, Jeremy, Lora, Bella, Jasmine, Annabelle, Sarah, Julienne, Joely, Jocelyn; and great-great-grandson, Nathan.

Visitation will be 10:00 AM until time of chapel service at 12:00 PM, Saturday, February 22, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Teb Batey officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email