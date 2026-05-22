OBITUARY: Betty Jean Arnette

It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Betty Jean Arnette on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at Three Rivers at Creekside Assisted Living in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Betty was born in Murfreesboro in 1951 and was a lifelong resident. She worked at General Electric for 34 years and retired from the company in 2006.

Betty was preceded in passing by her father, James Ellis Arnette in 1984, her mother, Rachel Jewel (Williams) Arnette in 2022, three of her brothers, Donald Ellis Arnette of Murfreesboro, Tennessee in 1949, Dowell Arnette of Dallas, Texas in 2002 and Maurice L. Arnette of Pulaski, Tennessee in 2015 and her great nephew, Caleb H. Arnette of Nashville, TN in 2021.

She is survived by her sister Virginia Jernigan and her husband James W. Jernigan, Jr of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, brother Joe T. Arnette and wife Debi Arnette of Sherman, Texas, sisters-in-law Janice Arnette, Pulaski, TN, and Judy Arnette, Dallas, TX, and three nephews, five nieces, seven great nephews and five great nieces.

Betty was known for her laughter and being an avid fan of the University of Tennessee Volunteers football team as well as the basketball teams. Game Days always found her dressed in Tennessee orange shouting “Go Vols!”

She will be missed by all who knew her. While we mourn her loss, we also celebrate the life she lived.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2026, at Roselawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

For more obituaries, visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

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