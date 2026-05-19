Jane Vick was born on May 5, 1939 in Big Rock, Stewart County, TN. She passed away peacefully at age 87 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro surrounded by loved ones on May 18, 2026.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 70 years, Robert Allen Vick. She is dearly loved and survived by her 3 sons: Allen (Penny) Vick, Keith (Cindy) Vick, and Gregory (Jenny) Vick; her 4 grandchildren: Kelley (Chuck) Mullins, Joshua (Kimberly) Vick, Matthew (Sydney) Vick, Jacob (Grace) Vick; her 5 great-grandchildren: Abram (Olivia), Katelyn and Logan Vick of Brentwood, TN, Katie (Russell) Clark and Amy (Bryan) Hibdon; 2 great-great grandchildren: Kiley Goins and Paxton Hibdon of Dixson Springs; her sister-in-law, Paula Harris, of Old Hickory; and many cousins, nephews and nieces. She is preceded in death by her parents, Delwin and Dorothy Harris, and brothers Eugene Harris and David Harris.

Jane was most of all a Christian, fully devoted to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. That faith was seen in every facet of her life in which she served the Church, her family, her friends and neighbors. She was the perfect example of an adoring, caring wife, mother, mother-in-law and grandmother. She was an amazing homemaker, fantastic cook, seamstress, piano player, singer, fisherwoman, camper, creative carpenter, master gardener, electrician, rock layer, barber, painter, and decorator of her home and all the beautiful cards she sent to others. She was a favorite Sunday school teacher, homeroom mother and chaperone for all her children and their friends. Jane was an incredible hostess, paying attention to every detail as she entertained countless people in their home all their married life.

She was a loving, supportive preacher’s wife in several congregations throughout the years. She always made sure Robert Allen was well-dressed and that their outfits were perfectly coordinated. Most recently she was an active member at Stewart’s Creek Church of Christ in Smyrna, where her son Allen is an elder and her son Greg is the preacher. She went on mission trips in her 60s to Russia with Robert Allen and her son Keith. She also went to Scotland with Greg. She supported Robert Allen and her son Allen when they did mission work in Nigeria. She was so proud of her husband and sons! In retirement she and Robert Allen travelled from Alaska through the western US, and from Maine to FL. They even went to Spain.

They camped and fished all their lives, leaving their family with so many good memories! At age 86 she still pulled the boat and he pulled the camper! The Lord blessed them with a long, rich, full life together.

The family thanks the staff at Alive Hospice for their tender care and expertise during such a difficult time.

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This obituary was published by Smith Family Funeral & Crematory Services LLC – Smyrna.

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