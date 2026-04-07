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Home Obituaries OBITUARY: Betty Jane Ladd Lytle

OBITUARY: Betty Jane Ladd Lytle

By
Jennifer Haley
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Betty-Jane-Ladd-Lytle

Betty Jane Ladd Lytle passed away on April 4, 2026, surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born in Franklin, TN, on June 8, 1934.

Betty was a dedicated member of the Church of Christ and she faithfully read her Bible daily. She was an avid reader, a great scrabble player and loved family gatherings. Oh, how she loved children and the Lord! Betty always wanted to ride to Franklin to see special sights of the past. We loved her dearly and she will be greatly missed.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Bonnie Ladd; husband, Jack Ewing Lytle; daughter, Denise Lytle Trice; sisters, Aileen Brown, Dorothy Hatcher; and brother, James Ladd.

Betty and Jack married at Springfield Church of Christ in Springfield, TN on September 20, 1952. She is survived by her children, Bobby Lytle and wife, Loretta; son-in-law Craig Trice; grandchildren, Mallory Nickell, Braxton Trice, LaShaundra Trice, Kayla Poe; and great-grandchildren, Grady Nickell and Neely Nickell; and numerous nephews and nieces.

Graveside service will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, April 9, 2026 in Woodlawn Memorial Park, 660 Thompson Lane, Nashville, TN 37204, 615-383-4754 with Mike Tidwell officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

 

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