OBITUARY: Betty Jane Davenport

Betty Jane Davenport, 86, was born April 12, 1940, in Woodbury, Tennessee, and passed away on June 7, 2026. A native of Cannon County, Tennessee, she moved to Murfreesboro, Tennessee, in 1958 and continued to reside there until she recently moved to Alabama to be near family. She retired from Johnson Control in 2005 and was a member of Taylor’s Chapel Baptist Church.

Betty was the daughter of the late James W Davenport and Ruby Pittard Davenport. She was also preceded in death by her brother, James W Davenport Jr.

She is survived by her sister, Willie Mae Brown and her husband, William Brown, of Altoona, AL; several nieces and nephews; Teresa, Buddy, Greg, Jason, Dailynn, and Tyler Evans of Dade City, FL; Dennis Brown of Cartersville, GA; David, Melanie, Christopher, and Kristina Brown of Altoona, AL; and Terry Lee and Sandra Davenport of Shelbyville, TN.

A Graveside Celebration will be held at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129, on June 11, 2026, at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

For more obituaries, visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email