OBITUARY: Betty Hedrick

Betty Guermonprez Hedrick, daughter of the late Henry and Elizabeth Guermonprez and wife of the late Roger William Hedrick, died Friday, July 18, 2025.

Survivors include a son, Dr. William Guermonprez Rogers; and a daughter, Alicia Beth Swain; grandsons, Shea Swain and wife Samantha Swain, and Scott Swain and wife Dominique; great grandchildren, Cameron Swain, Memphis Liam Swain, Serenity Hill, Jocelyn Hill, Lincoln Hill, River Swain, Caselynn Swain, and Elsie Swain; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mrs. Hedrick taught school for 50 years and was devoted to her role as a teacher. It was her passion and love for educating our youth.

A private burial at Evergreen Cemetery, Murfreesboro will be under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapel and an online guestbook is available for the Hedrick family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mrs. Hedrick to the Wounded Warrior Project or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.