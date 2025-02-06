OBITUARY: Betty Faye Wilson Hopkins

Betty Faye Wilson Hopkins passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter, Cheryl Liverett, in Columbus, Georgia, on Sunday, February 2, 2025. It was her 91st birthday.

Betty Wilson was born on February 2, 1934, in Murfreesboro, TN, to the late John Frank Wilson, Sr. and Mary Lee Arnold Wilson. She moved to Columbus in 1963 and has resided there ever since.

Betty graduated from Kittrell School, class of 1952, as was the family tradition. Betty loved to travel, watching all sports, especially baseball, reading the daily newspaper, working the puzzles, and watching the game shows. She attended Glenn Anthony Baptist Church until her health declined.

Mrs. Hopkins was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Hopkins, Sr.; her parents; four brothers; Fred, Arnold, Jack, and John; two sisters, Edna Landrum and Pauline Wingfield. She is survived by her children; Wanda Langdon of Bainbridge, GA; Susan McCrary of Murfreesboro, TN; Cheryl Liverett (Rick); Wayne Hopkins Jr; and Bobby Hopkins, all of Columbus; and her sister, Marie James of Murfreesboro. Also surviving are nine grandchildren; Mark Langdon, Tim Langdon, Steve Langdon, Phillip Langdon, Ray Liverett, Brittney Liverett, Ashley Hopkins Senior, Brad Hopkins, and Jacob Hopkins; 20 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren, which she loved on while in Bainbridge over the Christmas holidays. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

No services are planned. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at Columbus Hospice for their compassionate care of their mother in her final days.