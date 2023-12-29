OBITUARY: Betty Fay Duncan Ford

Betty Fay Duncan Ford, age 96, of Smyrna, passed away on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

She was born on October 16, 1927 in Mount Pleasant and grew up in the West Fork Community of Lewis County. She was the daughter of the late Graham Duncan and Gladys McClain Duncan.

Mrs. Ford was a 1946 graduate of Hay Long High School in Mount Pleasant. After graduating from high school, she moved to Nashville where she was employed for nine years in the bookkeeping department of General Shoe Company. On August 7, 1954, she married Preston L. (Rusty) Ford, who passed away in 2016. During their more than sixty years of marriage, they lived in many locations throughout the south including New Orleans and Monroe, Louisiana; Jackson, Mississippi; Atlanta, Georgia; Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Orangeburg, South Carolina; and finally in Smyrna, Tennessee.

Mrs. Ford was a long-time member of the Southern Baptist Church and in decades past, enjoyed cooking, sewing and following both local and national politics.

Mrs. Ford is survived by her son, Steve Ford and wife Debbie of Long Beach, Mississippi; son, Randall Ford and his wife, Melanie of Nashville; grandson, Adam Ford of New Orleans; granddaughter, Rebecca Ford and great-granddaughter, Riley Cohoon of Long Beach.

Visitation was from 1:00 PM until time of the chapel service at 2:00 PM, Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Rev. Dan Parker officiating. Burial will be at 4:00 PM in Polk Memorial Gardens at 6465 Trotwood Avenue in Columbia.

The family would like to thank Dr. John Byrnes, Kristin Wilson and Dr. Marcel Estopinal for their many years of care. In recent months, the nursing care of Scarlett Bilbrey brought her great comfort.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alive Hospice in her honor.

