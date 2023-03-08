OBITUARY: Betty Chambers Gerlach

Betty Chambers Gerlach, age 89 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee died Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Alive Hospice Murfreesboro with family at her side.

She was a native of Covington, Kentucky and the daughter of the late John Smith Chambers and Marjorie Katherine Colson Chambers.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Walter P. Gerlach, and a granddaughter, Kailee Rose Gerlach.

Survivors include a daughter, Karen Anne Gerlach and a son, Brent Gerlach and wife Carrie; and two grandsons, Colson and Lucas Gerlach, all of Murfreesboro; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mrs. Gerlach was a faithful member of Central Christian Church and retired from the State of Kentucky Department of Licensing and Regulations. She held degrees from Transylvania University and the University of Kentucky and spent much of her career as a music educator and church musician.

While working at Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College in Cumberland, KY she founded the annual Swappin’ Meetin’ that celebrates the artistic heritage of Appalachia which has continued for over 50 years. Following a move to Georgia, while continuing to work in church music, she became highly involved in advocacy for special education students. In addition, she had the commission of Kentucky Colonel and was a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority.

Visitation with the Gerlach Family will be Thursday, March 9, 2023, from 4:00 until 8:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro. Graveside services will be Saturday, March 11, 2023, 10:00 am EST at the Lexington Cemetery in Lexington, Kentucky under the direction of Milward Funeral Directors, Lexington, Kentucky.

An online guestbook is available for the Gerlach family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

