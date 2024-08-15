OBITUARY: Betty Catherine Brewer

Betty Catherine Brewer, 81, of Smyrna, TN, passed away peacefully at her home on August 12th.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry B. Brewer; her sister, Elizabeth Cowell; her brother, Joe Ed Haynes; and her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Gid (Geneva) Haynes.

She is survived by her two sons, Michael (Janet) Brewer of Smyrna and Jason Brewer of Smyrna; three grandsons, Brandon Brewer and James (Yoselyn) Brewer of Smyrna, and Cody (Mary Kate) Brewer of Bon Aqua; six great-grandchildren, Landon, Ayden, Heidi, and Sofia of Smyrna, and Kenzie and Elias of Bon Aqua; one sister, Julia Haynes of Eagleville; brother in law, Ronnie Brewer and several nieces and nephews.

Born January 9, 1943, in College Grove, TN, Betty was raised there until she married Larry on January 14, 1964. They were married for 46 years until Larry passed away in 2010. She worked as a secretary for many years at Square D before taking early retirement to care for Larry.

Betty enjoyed reading her many books, shopping from catalogs she received in the mail, helping care for her grandsons when they were little, and later, loving on her great-grandchildren. She also cherished her beloved animals—Heidi, Sebastian, Rowdy, and Wiggs—and all the stray cats. Betty was a faithful and devoted member of Stone River Baptist Church.

A visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, 2024, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Roselawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, 5350 NW Broad St, Murfreesboro, TN 37129. A funeral service will be held the following day, August 17, 2024, at 10:00 AM, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at Roselawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

Pallbearers will be Brandon Brewer, Cody Brewer, James Brewer, Landon Brewer, Ayden Brewer, Chris Haynes, and Keith Haynes.

