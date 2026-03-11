Betty Winters Campbell, age 90 of Smyrna, Tennessee died Sunday, March 8, 2026. She was a native of Lawrence County, Tennessee and was a daughter of the late Thomas Jefferson and Minnie Davidson Winters. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Campbell; and siblings, Iva Hayes, Lorene Davis, Ruby Lay, Louie Winters, Alfred Winters, Joe Winters, J.W. Winters, and Thomas “Junior” Winters.

Survivors include her sister, Mary A. Burnett; nephew, Kevin T. Winters and wife Gina; nieces, Diane Patterson and husband Mike and Debbie Neese and husband David; special friends, Sherry Price and Melinda Russell; several other nieces, nephews, and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mrs. Campbell was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and retired after a long career as a teacher at Smyrna High School.

Visitation with the Campbell family will be at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna on Thursday, March 12, 2026, from 10:00 am until the time of funeral services beginning at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

