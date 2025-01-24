OBITUARY: Betty Ann Stephens Cox

Mrs. Betty Ann Stephens Cox, age 87, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 22, 2025.

She was a native of Murfreesboro and the only child of the late Frank and Anne Mullins Stephens.

Mrs. Cox was a 1955 graduate of Central High School. She earned her bachelor’s degree in home economics from Middle Tennessee State College in 1959. She was involved with Girls Scouts of America and World Bible Study at North Boulevard Church of Christ where she was a long-time member.

Mrs. Cox is survived by her children, Billy Cox, Jr. and his wife Pat, Stephen D’Andrea and his wife Frances Mary, Teresa Watts and her husband DeWayne, Sharon Mangrum and her husband Kent, Kristi Barnes, Amy Bradley and her husband Arthur, and Gena Payne and her husband Jeremy; grandchildren, Wendy, Jennifer, Jeremiah, Rebecca, Mikayla, Tyler, Ryan, Alexandria, and Nathan; and great-grandchildren, Austin, Logan, Kendall, and Lilliann.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, January 25, 2025 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 2:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will be private. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email