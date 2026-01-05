OBITUARY: Betty Allen Lester

Betty Allen Lester, age 99, passed away December 23, 2025 at NHC Health Care Center. She was a native of Nashville and lived most of her life in Rutherford County.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Bryan and Lillian Hite Allen and husband, Samson D. Lester.

She is survived by her son, Jeff (Joan) Lester; daughter, Janet Lester Ogles; grandchildren, Brad Allen Rhodes, Lesley Paige Rhodes; and great-grandchildren, Zoe, Cole, and Piper Rhodes.

Visitation was 1:00 PM until time of chapel service at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, December 30, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Jeff Lester officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email