Mrs. Bessie Patterson, age 82, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 28, 2020. A native of Rutherford County, she was preceded in death by her parents, Shelie and Martha Louise McNeese Adams; husband, Robert Sydney Patterson; and daughter, Linda Kerrigan.

A graveside service will be Thursday at 1:00 p.m. in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Dr. Dean Sisk will officiate.

She is survived by her two sons, Bobby Patterson and his life partner Sabrina Allen and Rickey Patterson and his life partner Amanda Hasher; siblings, Ruby Gill, Evelyn Harrell, Albert Adams, and Ann Graves; grandchildren, Jayson, Jennifer, Jessica, Camden, Austin, Travis (Sydney) and Chad; great-grandchildren, Jordan, Autumn, Jacob, Adrianna, Austin, Madison, Donovan, Jamie and Tucker; along with much loving extended family.

Mrs. Patterson was a long-time member of the Church of Christ. She was retired after 36 years of service with the Alvin C. York Hospital in Building Management. She loved her home and gardening very much. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society or to the Disabled American Veterans.

Visitation will be Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.