OBITUARY: Bertrum Ray ‘Bert’ Scott Jr.

Bertrum Ray “Bert” Scott, Jr., age 76, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, went home to be with Jesus Wednesday morning, May 7, 2025, at The Rutherford Memory Care.

Bert is preceded in death by his parents Mary Ellen (McCoy) and Bertrum Ray Scott, Sr., his brother Jim Scott and his son, Bertrum Ray “Butch” Scott, III.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia B. “Patsy” Scott; daughter, Brigitte Corley and her husband Chris; grandchildren, Christian Corley, Chase Corley and Ashley South; siblings, Sharon Holloway and her husband Ron, Bev Jeffries, Janet Ashley and her husband Phil, Sandy Ward and her husband Lee, and Greg Scott and his wife Teresa, special uncle, Delbert McCoy; numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Bert and Patsy met at Johnson Bible College and were married June 1, 1969. He graduated from JBC in 1970 and in 1984 received his Masters from MTSU. Bert ministered for over 50 years at churches in Eden, NC, Newport, TN, and Murfreesboro Christian Church. He was honored to share God’s Word from the pulpit, perform weddings, funerals, and participate in camps, and revivals.

Bert enjoyed golfing and traveling to see family and friends. Being raised in Kansas, he was a fan of the KC Chiefs and KU Jayhawks.

A service to celebrate Bert’s life will be at 2:00 the afternoon of Monday, May 12, 2025 at Roselawn Funeral Home and visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at 1:00. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to: Mountain Mission School 1760 Edgewater Dr. Grundy, VA 24621 or Johnson University 7900 Johnson Dr. Knoxville, TN 37998.

