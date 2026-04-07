Bertie Mae Spears Horton Hurt, age 88 of Hermitage, TN, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2026. Born in Nashville, TN, she was the daughter of the late Jack Spears and Evelyn “Mee Mama” Chandler Spears. She was also preceded in death by her first husband Harold Horton, Sr. and by her second husband of 59 years, Ben F. Hurt, and a brother, Kenneth Spears.

Mrs. Hurt is survived by her sons, Ray Horton and his wife Brenda of Old Hickory, TN, Troy Hurt and his wife Vickie of Hermitage, TN, and John Hurt and Amy Short of Hermitage, TN; grandchildren, Angie Felts and her husband Andy, Christy (Sid) Shingre, and Samantha (Alexander) Soler; great-grandchildren, Amelia Felts, Ava Felts, Krish Shingre, and Adrian Soler.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday, April 8, 2026, and from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM Thursday, April 9, 2026, at Living Springs Baptist Church, 4559 Weakley Lane, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122. The Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, April 9, 2026, at Living Springs Baptist Church with Jay Covington, Mike Powell, Rev. Terry Wilkerson, and Rev. Ronnie Presley officiating. A Graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, April 9, 2026, at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Goodlettsville, TN. Active pallbearers will be Eddie Hurt, Chris and Brandon Faircloth, P. J. Nick, and Patrick Meador. Honorary pallbearers will be the Believers Sunday School Class, employees of the Glade Diner, Bill and Linda Higginson, Doug Turner, and Brenda Butler.

Mrs. Hurt was a faithful member of Living Springs Baptist Church where she was a member of the Believers Sunday School Class.

An online guestbook for the Hurt family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. (615) 459-3254.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel.

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