OBITUARY: Bertha Wiley

Bertha Louise Wiley, age 90 of Smyrna, passed away May 1st, 2025 at Creekside At Three Rivers Assisted Living. She is preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Cleo Hudson and siblings, Sylvia Winkler and Tommy Wiley. She is survived by daughter, Rena Hensley; grandson, Zachary Hensley (Clara Robnet); great-grandson, Lincoln Hensley as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family members.

Born in Mt. Juliet, TN, Bertha was a devoted homemaker who deeply loved her family and especially adored her grandson. She found joy in gardening, browsing antique stores, and staying active at the YMCA. A fan of Elvis and a regular viewer of HGTV, she cherished spending time with her loved ones and creating a warm, welcoming home for all who visited. She will be dearly missed.

Visitation for Ms. Wiley will take place Thursday, May 8th, 2025 from 1 pm until the funeral service at 2 at Partlow Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.