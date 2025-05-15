OBITUARY: Bertha McMickle

Ms. Bertha McMickle age 83 entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 14, 2025 at her residence in Antioch Tn.
Her remains will be conveyed to:
Serenity Funeral Home
1101 Bannister Rd.
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 599-2939.
All services will be conducted in Kansas City, MO.
Please keep the McMickle family in your thoughts and prayers.
Local arrangements entrusted to
Hellum Funeral Home, Inc.
611 South Highland Ave.
Murfreesboro, Tn 37130
(615) 893-4323.
